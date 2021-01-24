FIRST ALERT: Sunny today, wet and warm start to week

As we head into the start of the new work week, some big changes will arrive. Temperatures will soar into the middle 60s tomorrow and low 70s into Tuesday. Rain chances will increase as well for Monday. Scattered showers are on the way for the start of week, with the best chance of rain into Wednesday. A few stray showers will linger into Thursday morning as cold temperatures pour into the area. Thursday and Friday temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s with the return of mostly sunny skies.