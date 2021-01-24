FIRST ALERT: Cool and clear weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was a cool, pleasant and breezy day across the beaches with chilly temperatures in store for tonight. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 20s and low 30s, which could give way to patchy frost developing.
Tomorrow’s forecast will be very similar to today’s with highs in the low 50s with mostly clear skies and abundant sunshine.
However, as we head towards the new week, some big changes will begin to arrive. Temperatures and rain chances will start to climb as an active pattern helps to bring multiple rounds of rain throughout next week. So far, the end of the week looks to feature the best chance of rain, but shower chances will stay in the forecast through at least Thursday.
Temperatures will also soar as we head into Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s for Monday and low 70s for Tuesday. This will be a short lived warm up, as highs by the end of the week come crashing back into the 40s by Friday.
