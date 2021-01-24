DHEC: Nearly 3,500 new cases in SC, state approaching 6,000 total deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 3,450 new COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 376,987 and deaths to 5,915, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 152 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s report along with two new deaths. Florence County saw 92 new virus cases and four new deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 13,560 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 25.4%.
Of the state’s 11,349 inpatient hospital beds, 9,190 are in use for an 80.98% utilization rate, according to DHEC. The agency also reports 2,189 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of which 428 are in ICU and 274 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
