Chanticleers race to three wins on Saturday

In the 60-meter hurdles finals, Bellamy and Erin Palmer crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place with times of 8.89 and 9.04, respectively, while Sydney Clemens placed eighth with her time of 10.85. Bellamy’s finals mark of 8.89 was a personal best, as was Clemens prelims mark of 8.80, which both rank in the top 11 of the Chants’ all-time performance list.