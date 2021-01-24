Chanticleers race to three wins on Saturday

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Coastal Carolina women’s indoor track & field team capped its three days of competition at the Liberty Elite Invitational this weekend with three first-place finishes in the 60-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and the 4x400-meter relay.
After posting a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash on Friday, Coastal sophomore Melissa Jefferson raced to a first-place finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.51 in the finals heat after matching her personal-best mark of 7.49 in the prelims.
Recording her second first-place finish of the young indoor season was freshman Jermaisha Arnold who crossed the finish line first in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 54.36, just 0.06 off her personal-best (54.30) and the second-fastest time in CCU history.
Arnold was the first leg of the Coastal Carolina relay unit that also included Shani’a Bellamy, Tariney Pepper, and Amaryah White that turned in a first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay event with a time of 3:50.30. The ‘B’ relay team of Amelia Canetto, Lauren Gordon, Jefferson, and Kayla Sweeney placed sixth with their time of 4:06.74 in the event.
Sweeney finished fourth with a time of 7.74 in the 60-meters finals after posting a personal-best time of 7.73 in the prelims which was ahead of Gordon’s prelims time of 7.94 to place 13th.
In the 60-meter hurdles finals, Bellamy and Erin Palmer crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place with times of 8.89 and 9.04, respectively, while Sydney Clemens placed eighth with her time of 10.85. Bellamy’s finals mark of 8.89 was a personal best, as was Clemens prelims mark of 8.80, which both rank in the top 11 of the Chants’ all-time performance list.
CCU’s Pepper ran to a seventh-place finish in the 400-meters with a finals time of 59.57, while freshmen Canetto (1:21.59) and Alyssa Smith (1:23.47) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 500-meter dash.
In the mid-distance and distance runs, CCU’s Nikki Boon finished eighth in the 800-meters with her time of 2:32.80, while newcomer Sydney Swanker turned in a 15th-place showing in the 3000-meters with a time of 11:27.68.
In the field events, the Chants were led by a fifth-place finish in the women’s high jump by freshman Kadasia Evans and her mark of 1.63 meters, which ranks in the top-10 on the CCU all-time performance list, and a fifth-place showing in the women’s shot put by fellow freshman India Wright with her new personal-best throw of 12.73 meters.
Freshmen Alexis Estep (11.55 meters) and Alexya Eberhardt (11.04 meters) finished 10th and 14th, respectively, in the women’s shot put event, while Sydni Vesterholm’s height of 1.48 meters in the high jump placed her 11th overall.
Kayla Ulmer finished ninth in the triple jump with a mark of 11.49 meters, a new personal-best mark, and three spots in front of Jaquoia Williams in 12th with her best jump of 11.13 meters.
In the women’s long jump invite, freshman Zaria Stephens turned in a personal-best jump of 5.04 meters to finish fifth overall.
The Chanticleers will again be in action next weekend, as the Teal and Bronze will compete at the Bob Pollock Meet hosted by Clemson at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex.
