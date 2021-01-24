Chanticleer women lose second-straight on the road at Troy

TROY, AL – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team dropped an 84-53 decision to the Troy Trojans on Saturday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference play in Troy, Ala.
Much like the first game of the two-game series on Friday, which Coastal lost 104-59, the Chanticleers got off to a slow start and had to try and battle from behind the entire game. Troy (9-4, 5-1), the leader in the Sun Belt’s East Division, scored the first six points of the game and never looked back. The Trojans built a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and built a 45-22 lead by halftime.
Junior Aja Blount did her best to keep the Chanticleers in the contest as she led all scorers with 19 points. Tyra Brown, Tiarra Davis, and Janeen Camp each added six points for Coastal.
For the game, Coastal outshot Troy 48 percent to 41 percent but 26 Chanticleer turnovers turned into 32 points for the Trojans. Troy outrebounded Coastal 48-31 and scored 28-second chance points off of its 31 offensive rebounds.
Felmas Koranga led Troy with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Alexus Dye also added a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
The Chanticleers (3-7, 0-6 SBC) will return to action on Friday, Jan. 29, as they host Georgia Southern at The HTC Center at 6 p.m. ET.
