Chanticleer women lose second-straight on the road at Troy

Much like the first game of the two-game series on Friday, which Coastal lost 104-59, the Chanticleers got off to a slow start and had to try and battle from behind the entire game. Troy (9-4, 5-1), the leader in the Sun Belt’s East Division, scored the first six points of the game and never looked back. The Trojans built a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and built a 45-22 lead by halftime.