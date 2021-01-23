Young Chants stand out on Day 2 of Liberty Elite Invite

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Coastal Carolina women’s indoor track & field team continued its week at the Liberty Elite Invitational on Thursday, as the Chanticleers had several student-athletes compete on day two at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va.
Sophomore sprinter Melissa Jefferson led the Chants in the 200-meter dash, as the 2020 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year crossed the finish line in fifth with a time of 24.76, a new personal-best time and the ninth-best time in CCU history.
First-year Chant Kayla Sweeney also set a new personal-best time of 25.15 in the 200-meter dash, good enough to finish ninth overall, and finished just ahead of classmates Lauren Gordon (25.50) and Shani’a Bellamy (25.60) who crossed the finish line in 11th and 12th, respectively.
In the women’s weight throw event, CCU freshman Alexis Estep posted a mark of 13.52 meters on her second attempt to place 10th, while sophomore Kacey Lombard’s first throw of 12.15 meters put her in 13th overall for the field event.
The Chants had three performers finish in the top 10 in the women’s long jump event, as Bellamy and fellow freshman Sydney Clemens placed fifth and seventh with marks of 5.34 and 5.25 meters, respectively, while sophomore Nikki Boon turned in a leap of 5.00 meters to finish in a tie for 10th overall.