Sumter man charged with stealing, selling more $850K worth of scrap metal
Samuel Prescott, Jr. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 9:55 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing scrap metal and selling it for personal profit since 2017.

Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Prescott Jr. stole scrap metal on multiple occasions from a business located on Industrial Road.

Prescott went on to sell the metal to another business. The metal, according to the sheriff’s office, was valued at $850,758.30.

Prescott was arrested on January 14 and was released on a $25,000 bond on the same day.

