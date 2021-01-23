Sumter man charged with stealing, selling more $850K worth of scrap metal

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing scrap metal and selling it for personal profit since 2017.
Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Prescott Jr. stole scrap metal on multiple occasions from a business located on Industrial Road.
Prescott went on to sell the metal to another business. The metal, according to the sheriff’s office, was valued at $850,758.30.
Prescott was arrested on January 14 and was released on a $25,000 bond on the same day.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.