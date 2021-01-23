Report: COVID-19 impact on SC teaching jobs still unclear; districts to be surveyed again

“Based on district feedback and other sources of anecdotal evidence, it is believed that teachers often are reluctant to provide an honest reason for leaving if it is more job-related. Therefore, in some cases, teachers may indicate a personal or family related reason for their resignation to avoid any potential conflict with supervisors,” the report stated. “A category was added to the survey this year to capture departures that occurred due to COVID-19 reasons. Surprisingly, less than 2% of teachers who left reported a resignation related to the pandemic. It is likely that some districts did not add this category to their exit surveys, and therefore, teachers did not indicate a COVID-related departure.”