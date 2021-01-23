Over 75% of SC’s Pfizer vaccine doses have been utilized, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Over three-fourths of the supply of Pfizer vaccine has been utilized in South Carolina, according to data from health officials.
DHEC updated its vaccine allocation data website Saturday, showing that 78% of the Pfizer does have been administered across the state. Of the 274,950 total doses South Carolina received, 174,255 have been administered as a first dose while 40,838 have gone toward second doses.
Locally, Conway Medical Center has used 120% of its utilization for first doses, while the hospital has used 49% of its second doses. The numbers do not appear to account for an extra 1,950 doses the facility received from Tidelands Health earlier this week.
Grand Strand Medical Center is also seeing a utilization rate in the triple digits for first doses, up to 137%. Second dose utilization at Grand Strand was at 38% as of Saturday. Tidelands Health was at a 67% rate for first doses and 19% for second doses, with its data counting an extra 500 first doses it received from DHEC.
In the Pee Dee, McLeod Regional Medical Center reported a 96% utilization rate for first doses, with a 67% usage for second doses.
Click here to view more information on the Pfizer allocations.
DHEC also provided an update on the Moderna vaccine in its report Saturday. The agency says it has utilized 28% of the 64,400 doses it received that were not part of the Long-Term Care Program. Officials also said 305,672 appointments for vaccines are still scheduled for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are not from third-party providers.
Of the 203,400 Moderna doses received within the Long-Term Care program, DHEC says around 34,948 doses have been administered to residents and staff in those facilities. Over 750 appointments are still scheduled through the program.
