3 North Carolina catfish records were broken during pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has given some people more time to fish. And that may be why three catfish records were broken last year in North Carolina. (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press | January 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 2:03 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has given some people more time to fish. And that may be why three catfish records were broken last year in North Carolina.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced the new records on Wednesday.

They involved three catfish species.

The commission said that Pinehurst resident John Stone caught a 23-pound, 5-ounce channel catfish in a private pond in Moore County in September.

Joey Baird of Lawrenceville, Virginia, caught a 121-pound, 9-ounce blue catfish in Lake Gaston in July.

That same month, Tyler Barnes of Pikeville, reeled in a 78-pound, 14-ounce flathead catfish from the Neuse River.

