Jones’ 30 points leads CCU to comeback victory over Troy

Troy came out on fire, hitting its first four shots and shocking Coastal by taking a 13-0 lead. The Chanticleers then spent the rest of the first half trying to climb back into the fray. Troy had its biggest lead at 30-16 and then the momentum swung in favor of the home team. Dixon got things started with a couple of buckets and Dibba finished the 19-5 run with a couple of inside baskets that tied the game at 35-35 with 2:14 remaining in the period. Less than a minute later, Woods hit his fourth 3-pointer of the half and Troy was back in front. Woods had 14 points at the break and the Trojans led, 43-36.