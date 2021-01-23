Free COVID-19 testing events being held in Grand Strand, Pee Dee on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some free COVID-19 testing events are currently happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
DHEC’s testing schedule shows an event happening at Coastal Carolina University until 4 p.m. Saturday. This testing site is open every day from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the KK parking lot.
A clinic is also being hosted at St. James High School until 2 p.m. Saturday.
Neither an appointment nor a referral is needed, and pediatric testing is available at both Grand Strand site.
In the Pee Dee, a free event is being held at the Florence Regional Airport until 5 p.m. Saturday, but it is by appointment only. Another event is also being held in Dillon County at First Baptist Church of Dillon until 2 p.m.
The Dillon County event also has antibody testing available, with results in 15 minutes. The cost for that test is $40 out of pocket.
Click here for more information.
