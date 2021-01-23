Florence County Sheriff moving office forward while putting politics aside

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye is beginning a new chapter for the sheriff’s office.
“It’s been very exciting, I’m thoroughly enjoying it and we’ve got good people,” said Joye.
When Joye announced his campaign for sheriff in 2018, he made two important promises to the citizens of Florence County.
The first was a promise to enhance the patrol division.
“The men and women of this agency in the patrol division for years have been overlooked,” said Joye.
Just over two weeks into his first term, the office already increased the number of deputies per shift and Joye’s already seeing the impact.
“You know we had a shooting the other day, and I was very impressed we had everyone there within minutes and that means something to me and the citizens of this county,” he said.
Joye’s second promise was to bring transparency back to the sheriff’s office. He said he’s putting politics aside to find the best people to help him with this goal.
“So many times we let politics stand in the way of good people,” said Joye.
The first step for any new sheriff is to put together a command team.
Working alongside Joye are several people who you wouldn’t expect, including his general election opponent Darrin Yarborough who now serves as a captain in Joye’s administration.
Whether they supported him or not, Joye wanted to find the best leaders to fill positions on his staff.
“These people started their career here to work here not be a politician, and you can stand up on your throne all day and say well I’m the sheriff but I want to give people the opportunity to work with me and see that my job is the people of this county,” said Joye.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.