Dibba’s key baskets lift Coastal to 70-65 win over Troy

In what has become a consistent theme at home, the Chanticleers were again slow to hit full stride at the start. The guard tandem of Woods and Duke Miles combined for nine points as Troy jumped out to a 14-2 lead. Coastal tried to claw back, cutting the margin to just three at 17-14 on a 3-pointer from reserve guard Kevin Williamson. But Woods then hit three 3-pointers in an 11-1 run for Troy. His last three gave the Jaguars their biggest lead, at 34-20. They led at halftime by 36-25. Woods went to the break with 14 points while Jones, Coastal’s top scorer on the season, had just one point and went 0-4 from the field.