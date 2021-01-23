DHEC: SC registers over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 3,435 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 373,399 and deaths to 5,855, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 167 new COVID-19 cases and no new confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 85 new virus cases were reported and two new deaths Saturday.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 14,494 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 23.7%.
The agency also said as of Saturday, more than 4.6 million tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Of the state’s 11,380 inpatient hospital beds, 9,469 are in use for an 83.21% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately are 2,224 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 445 of which are in ICU and 283 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
