Coastal Women’s Basketball falls on road at Troy

The Chanticleers (3-6, 0-5 SBC) scored the first point of the game from the free throw line just 18 seconds into the first quarter. The slim lead would prove to be Coastal’s only lead of the game as the Chants struggled from the field, connecting on just 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from the field in the first quarter while Troy connected on 13-of-23 from the field (56.5 percent) and 9-of-10 from the free throw line (90.0 percent) in the first 10 minute quarter. The Trojans’ hot shooting led the way to a 37-12 advantage after the first quarter of play.