Coastal Women’s Basketball falls on road at Troy

TROY, AL – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team got off to a slow start on Friday, Jan. 22, against the Troy Trojans and dropped a 104-59 decision on the road in Sun Belt Conference play.
The Chanticleers (3-6, 0-5 SBC) scored the first point of the game from the free throw line just 18 seconds into the first quarter. The slim lead would prove to be Coastal’s only lead of the game as the Chants struggled from the field, connecting on just 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from the field in the first quarter while Troy connected on 13-of-23 from the field (56.5 percent) and 9-of-10 from the free throw line (90.0 percent) in the first 10 minute quarter. The Trojans’ hot shooting led the way to a 37-12 advantage after the first quarter of play.
Troy (8-4, 4-1 SBC), which now sits atop of the Sun Belt East Division standings with the win, continued its strong play in the second quarter, building a lead as large as 45 points and maintaining a 67-24 lead at halftime.
The Chanticleers regrouped in the second half to outshoot Troy 44 percent to 33 percent from the field and lost the second half by just two points.
Aja Blount led the Chants with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the free throw line. Janae Camp posted a double-double with a season-high 14 points and 10 rebounds while Tyra Brown and Janeen Camp added 11 points each for Coastal.
Tiyah Johnson led six Troy players in double-figure scoring with 23 points. Alexus Dye added a double-double of 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Trojans.
Coastal Carolina and Troy will play the second game of the two-game Sun Belt Conference series on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, the Chanticleers Sports Network at 105.5 Hank FM, and online at www.GoCCUsports.com. During the series, both coaching staffs are wearing black and gold ribbons as they honor and support Southern Miss head coach Joye Lee-McNelis as she again battles lung cancer.
