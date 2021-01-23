CCU turning part of Conway into ‘Teal Alley’ through new art project

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of downtown Conway will be getting a teal makeover thanks to some Coastal Carolina University art students.
The school shared news Friday that “Teal Alley” will be located across from the Garden Walk on Third Avenue. CCU says assistant professor of visual arts, Yvette Arendt, will be leading the internship project.
The finished mural will include the school’s Chanticleer logo, as well as other mottos and sayings familiar to the university. CCU added that the project was made in partnership with Conway Downtown Alive.
CCU said work began on the project Saturday and will continue throughout the spring semester, weather permitting.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.