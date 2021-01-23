Advocacy groups renew push to reform civil asset forfeiture law

“Under current law, law enforcement can pull you over driving down the street, search your car and if they find cash, they can say ‘I think it was involved in this crime,’ and they can take that cash,” ACLU SC executive director Frank Knaack said. “It becomes your burden to prove in court that you got it lawfully, and because it’s a civil forfeiture you’re not even entitled to council. If you don’t have access to funds to hire an attorney, you don’t get your money back, even though it’s your money that you earned lawfully.”