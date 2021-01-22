MUSC to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee hospital is giving those in Phase 1A another opportunity to be vaccinated next week.
MUSC Florence announced Friday that it will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Florence Center on Monday.
The hospital says vaccines will be administered to those who meet the Phase 1A vaccination criteria in South Carolina, which includes anyone over the age of 70.
MUSC also says vaccines will be administered by appointment only.
Click here to make an appointment and for more information.
