McMaster: SC National Guard troops returning home this weekend after serving at Capitol

Approximately 600 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard join service members from other states and territories in the nation���s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 15, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard) (Source: Sgt. Brian R. Calhoun)