McMaster: SC National Guard troops returning home this weekend after serving at Capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina National Guard troops who served in Washington, D.C. this week will be returning home this weekend.
Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted the news Friday afternoon.
Members of the state National Guard were among the more than 25,000 troops and police called to active duty in Washington to provide support for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The announcement comes after several lawmakers were outraged after troops were reportedly forced out of areas of the Capitol used for rest areas and were instead moved to a parking garage. The troops were eventually moved back inside, according to reports.
Sen. Tim Scott was among those outraged by the sight late Thursday, calling it “unconscionable.”
Earlier this week, fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham was seen stopping to thank troops for their service ahead of the inauguration.
The deployment of National Guard troops came as a response to a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was certifying the results of Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.