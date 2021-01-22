McMaster: SC National Guard troops returning home this weekend after serving at Capitol

Approximately 600 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard join service members from other states and territories in the nation���s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 15, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard) (Source: Sgt. Brian R. Calhoun)
By WMBF News Staff | January 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina National Guard troops who served in Washington, D.C. this week will be returning home this weekend.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted the news Friday afternoon.

Members of the state National Guard were among the more than 25,000 troops and police called to active duty in Washington to provide support for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The announcement comes after several lawmakers were outraged after troops were reportedly forced out of areas of the Capitol used for rest areas and were instead moved to a parking garage. The troops were eventually moved back inside, according to reports.

Sen. Tim Scott was among those outraged by the sight late Thursday, calling it “unconscionable.”

Earlier this week, fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham was seen stopping to thank troops for their service ahead of the inauguration.

The deployment of National Guard troops came as a response to a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was certifying the results of Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

