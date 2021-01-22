Man charged in connection to shooting at Myrtle Beach motel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man detained after a shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel is charged in connection to the incident.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said 26-year-old Marcus Harrison, of Conway, was taken into detained and later taken into custody after the incident Thursday.
Officials said MBPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 at 730 Frontage Road East Thursday evening. Those responding found another person injured at the scene. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No updates were immediately given on the victim’s condition.
Harrison is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carry of a pistol. He was additionally charged with third-offense possession of cocaine.
As of Friday night, Harrison is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Online records show no bail had been set for the attempted murder charge, while a judge set a $30,000 bond for other charges.
