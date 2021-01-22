Furry Friends Friday with Mollie’s Morsels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Mollie’s Morsels has natural treats and chews for your dogs!
They offer bacon parmesan bites, CBD treats, beef stew bites, chicken tracks and so much more! Mollie’s owner got her from the Grand Strand Humane society and started Mollie’s Morsels when she found out Mollie had a severe food allergy. They ship their products all over the country to places like Canada and England.
When you order from Mollie’s Morsels, the owner will deliver it or it can be picked up. Learn more at molliesmorsels.com.
