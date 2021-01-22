Conway Medical Center, Tidelands Health team up to get more vaccine doses to CMC

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center received nearly 2,000 more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from Tidelands Health Thursday.
Officials with both hospitals confirmed the information Friday.
CMC’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Argo says the 1,950 new doses of vaccine came at the perfect time.
“We were planning on shutting down today at 5:00 because we were out of vaccine,” Argo said Friday. “And this allows us to continue to stay open and continue to add new appointments.”
Tidelands Health’s Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar says they were able to give the vaccine doses to CMC because they were originally going to use the doses as second doses, but state health officials told the hospital they’ll receive enough second doses in the future, Officials with Tidelands added they could give the doses they have to CMC to use as first doses since they were in need.
“We want everybody to be working at full capacity,” said Resetar. “There is nobody more motivated than our hospitals to get people vaccinated.”
Argo says this also allows CMC to expand their vaccine clinic from five days per week to seven days per week.
CMC officials began reaching out to people on the waitlist. As of Friday, but there are only 1,950 doses while 20,000 people on the waitlist.
However, CMC says they are vaccinating people at a rate of nearly 500 people per day.
Argo said he believes that number can go up to around 700 per day.
