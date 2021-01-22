Conway Medical Center to expand COVID-19 vaccine clinic after receiving nearly 2,000 extra doses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center says it has agreed to take nearly 2,000 extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine and will now expand its vaccination appointment system.
In an email to hospital staff, CFO Brian Argo said the facility was asked to take 1,950 doses from another local facility. He later confirmed that facility was Tidelands Health.
CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd confirmed the legitimacy of the email Thursday, adding that CMC will also expand vaccine appointments to seven days a week.
Floyd said the hospital will continue to make appointments to administer the vaccine, and those who already have appointments will receive their doses as scheduled. She added that CMC is contacting those on the appointment request list to schedule their time.
“We ask for patience as we work through the list,” said Floyd. “We have received more than 20,000 appointment requests. We want everyone who wants a shot to receive one and we are working very hard to provide these doses to our community as efficiently and safely as possible.”
DHEC data published Thursday showed that CMC has administered over 100% of its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Numbers also show the hospital has administered under half of its second doses.
Click here to request an appointment through CMC.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.