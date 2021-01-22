Congressman Tom Rice to hold telephone town hall with DHEC interim director

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice is holding an event next week in hopes to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rice’s office announced Friday that a telephone town hall will be held Monday, Jan. 25 to give a legislative update and answer questions from residents. Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director, is also scheduled to join the call to answer concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials said the town hall is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
