Charlie’s Place to offer free, scheduled tours in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach landmark will soon be offering free tours for those interested in seeing a slice of history.
Charlie’s Place will be offering the tours every Tuesday beginning Feb. 2. The house on Carver Street was a popular spot for early Motown artists from the 1930′s to the early 1960′s. It also provided a spot for African American artists to perform, including Dizzy Gillespie, Little Richard, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and many others.
The nightclub was owned by Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah. It was also next door to their home and hotel they operated in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.
The City of Myrtle Beach bought the land and then began a reconstruction and remodeling project to use Fitzgerald’s house as a community center and event space. Some of the early projects included reconstruction of interior space and the screen porch, as well as adding space to the rear of the building.
The city then moved to restore the first four motel units, with some rooms being kept as a museum while others will be reconstructed.
Officials say tour spots will be limited due to COVID-19. Anyone interested in booking a tour is asked to call coordinator Alfreda Funnye at 843-918-1056 or by email by clicking here.
