‘They have that family environment’: Foster care program for veterans expands to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - They served and fought for our country, and now veterans in the Grand Strand will have the option to spend their days with caring families, instead of alone.
It’s part of a veterans medical foster home program that’s expanding to the Greater Myrtle Beach area.
Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Medical Foster Care Program works how it sounds, a caretaker would essentially foster a veteran, and have the veteran live in their home.
It’s a simple concept that the program coordinator said has already found success in Charleston.
“It looks to take veterans who are in need of 24/7 care, and instead of placing them in nursing homes, it places them with community members who wanted to become caregivers,” said Program Coordinator Erica Slater.
Over the past five years, Slater has watched half a dozen families welcome veterans into their homes in Charleston.
Those veterans receive 24/7 care in a way that is a lot more affordable than having a caregiver come to live in their own homes.
“It’s a lot less expensive, and they’re also in a home environment, so that means family meals, going out, some caregivers have taken veterans on vacation with them,” said Slater. “They have that family environment, they become part of the caregiver’s family.”
Slater is helping to bring that program to the Grand Strand, and is trying to target rural areas in Horry and Georgetown counties.
She said there’s been a noticeable difference in the appearances and mentality of the Charleston veterans who have participated, and she’s hoping that translates to this area.
Slater is also hoping the experience is beneficial for the caregivers as well.
“The caregivers that I’ve met have talked about how it’s another added member,” said Slater. “They love to give back and support somebody who’s supported our country and worked for our country.”
Being a vet is a 24/7 job and the VA says they will support veterans any way they can. The VA will review caregiver’s backgrounds, but formal experience isn’t required.
Any veteran who can’t afford the foster program is eligible for assistance from the VA.
For more information, call 843-637-7321.
