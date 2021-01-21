Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department stand together in the wake of tragedy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just two weeks ago, Cpl. Jonathan David Price, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a crash along with another driver.
In the midst of tragedy, the sheriff’s office received a helping hand from their neighbors at the Horry County Police Department.
“From the motorcades to the honor guards, not only that, they provided coverage so all of our deputies and staff could come to the funeral, and you have no idea what a relief that was and what a gift that was,” said Marion County victim advocate Tammy Erwin.
The day before Price’s funeral service, the Horry County Police Department experienced its own loss. LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore was the third officer in our area killed in the line of duty in 2021. North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon Best died on New Year’s Day in a crash as well.
“We found out at the church during Deputy Price’s visitation that they had lost someone, and it was a sucker punch because we knew how much they were giving to us,” said Erwin.
Erwin said the sheriff’s office told the Horry County Police Department to take care of its own officers after Gore’s death, and they’d reach out to other contacts to assist with Price’s funeral.
Despite their own tragedy, the Horry County Police Department made it clear they’d be there for their brothers and sisters in Marion County.
“Between Captain Hutchins and the West Precinct and Chief Davis they both said absolutely not, they said we will be there and we’ll be there for Deputy Price,” said Erwin.
On Wednesday, family, friends, and fellow officers celebrated Gore’s life.
In attendance, were a few deputies from Marion County standing with the men and women who stood with them only a week ago.
“We’re brothers and sisters, and they have our back and we have their back and we will continue,” said Erwin.
Marion County’s been in this position before. A little over a year ago, Cpl. Michael Latu was responding to a call from a fellow deputy when he lost control of his patrol and was killed after hitting a column on 501/76 overpass.
Erwin said they know what the days, weeks and months ahead look like and they’ll continue to stand with the Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department as they go forward.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.