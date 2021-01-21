Report: Lawyer for former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone to represent Trump

WASHINGTON (WMBF/AP) - The lawyer who represented former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will reportedly be on the legal team for former President Donald Trump during his upcoming impeachment trial.
According to a report from the Associated Press, Sen. Lindsey Graham told GOP colleagues on Thursday that Trump was hiring South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers. This came according to a person familiar with the call who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Bowers didn’t immediately respond to a message Thursday.
Trump adviser Jason Miller also tweeted Thursday saying that Bowers had joined the Trump legal team.
Bowers notably represented Boone while he was suspended from office during his embezzlement and misconduct in office case in 2019. Boone later pleaded guilty and was removed from office by Gov. Henry McMaster.
He was also on the defense team in a case that same year over the canceled South Carolina GOP primary.
Bowers has represented elected officials and political candidates in South Carolina on governmental and election law matters. He served as a special counsel on voting matters at the U.S. Department of Justice under President George W. Bush and has served as counsel to former South Carolina Govs. Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford.
He guided Haley, Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, through an ethics case and worked for Sanford when state lawmakers mulled impeaching him after revelations Sanford had left the state to see a mistress in Argentina in 2009.
The AP reports members of Trump’s defense team are expected to be announced soon, according to the person familiar with Graham’s comments.
Graham would not answer questions about Trump’s representation on Capitol Hill on Thursday. But he told reporters that “I think he’s going to get a legal team here pretty soon.”
Trump was impeached for a second time earlier this month on one count of “incitement of insurrection” following the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel proposed Thursday to move the start of the trial to February.
In a statement, Graham said he agreed with the proposal, saying it will “provide the former President’s lawyers and House managers with the appropriate amount of time to brief the Senate and prepare for trial.”
