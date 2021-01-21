Law enforcement outnumbers protesters at SC Statehouse on Inauguration Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers heavily guarded South Carolina’s capitol Wednesday as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their oaths of office in Washington.
The FBI warned about the possibility of armed protests at state capitols around the nation.
But in Columbia, the police presence outnumbered the protesters. Fewer than 20 showed up and remained under close watch by members of the Columbia Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the state’s Department of Public Safety.
One man, David Lee, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said he went to the Statehouse to make sure the deadly riot that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 did not happen in Columbia.
The retired Army National Guardsman said he was in the nation’s capitol that day.
I hate what happened at the Capitol,” he said. “We didn’t want that to happen because there are a few fringe groups, I guess, there that decided to. Everyone in the crowd was talking peacefully. No one gets hurt. We don’t want anybody to get hurt here. So we are here to make sure no one goes to our Statehouse and no one gets hurt.”
Protesters at the Statehouse came with different viewpoints. Some came to show support for Trump. Others labeled themselves anti-fascists. Some came to pray for the nation.
But everyone remained peaceful and non-violent.
“We have always provided for people to express their rights, their First Amendment rights to protest peacefully,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “We’ve always provided folks the protection to do that.”
But Keel said no one should let their guard down just because Inauguration Day is almost behind us, adding his teams will stay vigilant.
The Statehouse was not in session Wednesday, but the state Senate returns on Thursday and the House will hold an in-person hearing this week.
