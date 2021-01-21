DHEC, CDC review shows ‘South Carolina is getting fair, appropriate allocations’ of vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Questions have been raised over why data shows South Carolina may not be getting as much vaccine as neighboring states.
Last week, WMBF News first started asking questions after the CDC’s Vaccine Tracker map showed that South Carolina was receiving a little over 6,800 doses per 100,000 people, while states like Georgia and North Carolina were receiving over 9,000 doses per 100,000 people.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said the state was in contact with the CDC and Operation Warp Speed about the data.
On Wednesday, Traxler said that after a thorough review, all parties agreed that South Carolina is getting its fair and appropriate allocations of the vaccine.
She explained that it’s because of South Carolina is allocating its doses to a federal program that’s helping to vaccinate those in long-term care facilities.
She said the state allocated the entire amount of Moderna doses to the program to cover both doses for long-term care residents and staff.
Meanwhile, a lot of other states chose to allocate their doses to that program on a continuous, ongoing, as-needed basis and for that reason, the CDC’s vaccine tracker map indicates that those states have had more doses shipped to their states.
“However, unlike South Carolina, those states will need to continue to send doses to that program, and pharmacies in that program for several more weeks at least, which decreases the number of vaccines they have available for other vaccine providers in the state,” Traxler explained.
South Carolina continues to receive about 63,000 doses of the vaccine a week. Traxler said that number is expected to remain the same at least through January.
