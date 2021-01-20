40-year-old teacher, coach at middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A well-known and loved teacher and coach at a middle school in Rowan County has died of COVID-19, according to sources close to the family.
“Prayers and heartfelt condolences for his little people and wife, family, Knox Middle staff and faculty, and all students who were blessed with his presence as a teacher for them. RIP Matthew Beaver,” wrote Jennifer Shermer.
“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of my friend. Prayers extended to all of his family,” added Ken Miller.
Matthew “Matt” Beaver, 40, worked at Knox Middle School in Salisbury. The Rowan-Salisbury School System provided a statement saying ”It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of one of our educators, Mr. Matthew Beaver. Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends its sincerest condolences to the Beaver family and Knox Middle School staff and students.”
“Mr. Beaver will truly be missed by his school family. Counselors will be available throughout the week and next week for students and staff who need support during this difficult time.”
“A man of faith,” said close friend Josh Farmer. “A man that you would want your student, your child to have as a teacher. A man that you would want your kid to grow up to emulate. A great role model. The common theme I’ve heard talking to other people, was ‘he was a better man than I.’
Farmer said that friends and family have organized a way for the community to help the Beaver family, which you can find by clicking here.
