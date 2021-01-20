Trump pardons rapper Kodak Black, accused of sexual assault in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (NBC NEWS/WMBF) – Rapper Kodak Black, who is facing a sexual assault charge in Florence, received a pardon from President Donald Trump on a federal weapons conviction.
In 2019, Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance.
He admitted that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions, and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.
Trump granted pardons to 74 people in his final day in office, while another 70 had their sentences commuted.
In Florence, Black is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is only allowed in South Carolina for court appearances.
If convicted on the sexual assault charge, Black could face up to 30 years in prison.
Black is a Florida native who was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson Octave and who now goes by the legal name of Bill Kapri.
According to the Florence County Public Index, Black’s case is still moving through the court system.
