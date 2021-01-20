Traffic cameras help Myrtle Beach police track down suspects involved in shooting; 3 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested three people who they said were connected to a shooting on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 4th Avenue North and North Kings Highway.
Responding officers found one person who was hurt, and that person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
Police used their network of traffic cameras to identify two people who matched the description of the suspects. The two were located by officers and taken into custody within 35 minutes of the shooting.
A third person was identified and taken into custody on Wednesday.
Harold Taylor, Anthony Taylor and Josiah Dinkins have been arrested in the case. All three face charges of attempted murder.
The trio appeared in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday. All three were denied bond.
