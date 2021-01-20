Tips lead to discovery of more than 200 pounds of drugs, rifles at Crowfield Plantation home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man is behind bars after detectives found more than 200 pounds of drugs and several rifles at a home in Goose Creek.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Nathan Dean Martinko. Sheriff Duane Lewis said Martinko’s arrest came following an investigation that was initiated after several community tips.
“We rely on our residents to speak up when they observe suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “After receiving those tips from residents, our detectives will work around the clock to ensure we reach a resolution. We encourage citizens to continue to utilize the Drug Tip Line at (843) 719- 4424.”
A report states that the sheriff’s office narcotics force began conducting surveillance on Martinko’s home in December.
“During their investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence, located in the Hamlets,” the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives seized 200-pounds of presumptive marijuana, 90 grams of presumptive psilocybin, 630 grams of suspected narcotics in powder form, more than $20,000 in cash, a money counter and a cache of weapons including a Barret .50 caliber sniper rifle and other rifles.
According to investigators, during an interview, Martinko admitted to detectives he had no legitimate source of income and relied on drug trafficking to support his lifestyle.
Martinko was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more and additional illegal narcotic-related charges are forthcoming. Martinko was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
“This successful investigation was the result of community involvement in reporting suspicious activity and the collaborative efforts of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force,” the sheriff’s office said.
The BCSO Narcotics Task Force is comprised of detectives of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department and the Moncks Corner Police Department.
