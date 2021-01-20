‘Thank you for your service to our nation!’: Sen. Graham poses with S.C. National Guard troops before inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – Sen. Lindsey Graham stopped to pose for pictures with members of the South Carolina National Guard before heading to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
“Thank you for your service to our nation!” Graham tweeted along with pictures of him and the troops.
Members of the S.C. National Guard joined the more than 25,000 troops and police who were called to active duty in Washington D.C. to provide support for Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president.
It was in response to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.
