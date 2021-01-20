‘Taken away too early’: Family, friends line up to pay their respects to fallen HCPD officer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand community paid their respects to LCpl. Melton Gore, a veteran Horry County police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Gore died last week after he was hit by a car while picking up debris along Highway 22, according to officials.
The Horry County Police Department said it’s a loss that has been felt across the community, with many remembering Gore as a great man who was dedicated to his job and helping others.
HONORING LCPL. MELTON “FOX” GORE
People attended a public visitation Thursday night at North Myrtle Beach High School, to honor Gore’s life and legacy. The line could be seen wrapped around the school, as people waited for their opportunity to pay their respects to the family.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders set-up flags around the high school, also standing guard outside the entrance to the school.
“Being a retired police officer it always saddens me when one of our own dies in the line of duty,” said Jim Gormley, ride captain for the organization. “To be able to be here and hold the flag and render on for his family and his department, it makes me proud.”
For those that knew Gore best, the visitation was about sharing warm memories of their loved one, who was known to many as Fox. They celebrated his commitment to serving Horry County both on and off the job, including his ability to whip up a hearty meal for people in his community.
“Oh honey, anywhere he would go and cook, it would be just like this right here, like a family reunion, best cook in the world,” said Gore’s cousin Pamela Vereen. “If they heard Fox was going to be there baby, you can best believe everybody was there.”
“Some of the best food I ever had was at the hands of Fox,” said Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill. “I asked him one time when he was cooking for us at the hurricane, I was like, ‘What have you put on this chicken to make it taste so good?’ And basically, it was salt and pepper and a lot of love. I remember glancing over and watching him and he just had that satisfied look on his face because he was about serving others.”
“He was just taken away too early,” Vereen said. “But he will be remembered. Nobody can ever forget him because of the way he died, that’s a prime example. He was there clearing the debris from the road so no one would get hurt. That’s a prime example.”
A memorial service will be held for Gore at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.