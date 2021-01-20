Nearly 100-year-old post office building in Darlington gets new life

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The old Darlington post office ran from 1908 to 2001.
When it closed it became an antique store and even served as a drive-up church during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee and his family saw a future in the decaying building and purchased it in the middle of 2020.
Hardee called Darlington native Blaine Eads to help give the old post office a new purpose. In December, the Grand Old Post Office was born.
“We have a huge venue space that you really can’t find that often around here, so it’s really exciting and we can accommodate large parties, small parties, we can really make it all work here,” said Eads, who is now the executive director of the Grand Old Post Office.
The new venue space plans to hold weddings, concerts and parties among other things.
While the building has transformed, its past identity remains.
Everywhere from the bathrooms, to the kitchen, to the floors and doors have their own unique story, as they’ve recreated everything to fit the current venue.
“We made sure that when you walked in you remember how it used to look, but now it’s just ten times better, it’s beautiful, it’s loved now and we put heart and soul into everything and tried to keep aspects that are important to the history of it,” said Eads.
Eads said the Grand Old Post Office was like a puzzle, and the local contractors and businesses were the pieces that helped the project come together.
She hopes by recreating the old building, other people will come together and continue bringing new life to the city of Darlington.
“It makes us proud to be from Darlington and giving back to the community and we hope it’s a stepping stone to inspire people to revitalize other buildings as well and this isn’t going to be where we stop, we’re going to keep going and keep expanding,” said Eads.
