Murder, carjacking suspect shot following chase with police in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man wanted for multiple violent crimes in the Lowcountry including murder and carjackings has been arrested following a chase in the Charleston area which led to the suspect getting shot in an officer-involved shooting.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the man, who has not been identified, is wanted for various crimes including a recent murder in Georgetown, a carjacking in Mount Pleasant that happened on Monday and an armed carjacking that happened earlier this evening in Charleston.
Officers located the carjacked vehicle and the suspect Tuesday night, and a short chase ensued which ended in the area of Spruill Avenue and Comstock Avenue.
According to Reynolds, at the end of the pursuit, shots were fired and the suspect was transported to a hospital for injuries from a gunshot wound. Reynolds said a gun belonging to the suspect was located and recovered from the scene.
Reynolds stressed that it was the second time in weeks that his officers had encountered a violent suspect with a criminal background who was armed.
“I want to make this clear. This is important to me to say this publicly. This is the second time my officers in a matter of weeks have encountered a violent suspect with a career violent criminal record who was armed,” he said. “Let me say that again. This is the second time in a matter of weeks that my officers have encountered a violent armed criminal offender. We have a serious violent crime problem.”
The police chief said everyone must continue to work together to help address these crime issues.
“I am proud of and thankful that we have police officers throughout this region, not just in the city of Charleston,” he said. “Throughout this region, throughout this country that are putting their lives on the line to keep our city safe. They’re selfless and they’re fighting for others and protecting our citizens who can’t fight for themselves.”
Reynolds said he was pleased to say no more citizens were injured and officers were okay following the Tuesday night incident.
“They’re safe because this could have had a very different conclusion,” he said.”This is the second time that we’ve all stood here for a similar related event.”
State troopers and SLED agents also responded to the scene.
Earlier tonight, viewers reported law enforcement units chasing a car followed by a wreck in a yard. One viewer who captured video of the incident said that someone appeared to be on the ground following the chase with law enforcement units directing traffic away from the scene.
Charleston police officials said late Tuesday night that their officers along with SLED were still on the scene of Spruill and Comstock investigating the scene and asked to motorists to avoid the area until further notice.
