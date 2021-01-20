‘You’ve blessed our memories’: Family, fellow officers celebrate Horry County LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore’s life

Prior to the memorial service, Gore’s body was escorted from Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway and headed toward the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. At one point, the procession stopped at the TicketReturn.com stadium where the casket was transferred to a caisson and taken to the convention center, where the HCPD Honor Guard served as pallbearers and took the casket to the Exhibit Hall, where the memorial service was held.