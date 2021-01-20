Leaders to allow more outdoor dining, sidewalk cafes in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be one thing that will be sticking around Conway once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
The Conway City Council approved amendments to an ordinance on Tuesday night that will allow restaurants to use public space for outdoor dining and sidewalk cafes.
Because of the pandemic and restaurant restrictions, city leaders allowed businesses to use outdoor public space in order to add more tables and chairs for customers.
The concept has been a success in the city, and now restaurants will be able to keep outdoor dining once the state of emergency connected to the pandemic ends.
There are rules with outdoor dining and sidewalk cafes, such as there must still be a clear passage for people along the sidewalks and can’t obstruct traffic. Tents are also not permitted.
