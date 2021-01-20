Kroger pharmacies in S.C. offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina have an additional place to make an appointment.
Kroger announced that their pharmacies have limited quantities of the vaccine at select locations across the state. Along the Grand Strand, four are accepting appointments:
Galleria Shopping Center
9610 N. Kings Hwy.
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572
Garden City Beach
2939 Hwy. 17 South
Murrells Inlet, S.C. 29576
Ocean Plaza
781 Main St.
North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29582
Carolina Forest Plaza
3735 Renee Dr.
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29579
“Our family of pharmacies has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in select areas and our licensed health care professionals are partnering with federal and state agencies to administer the doses in accordance with each jurisdiction’s rollout plans,” according to information on Kroger’s website.
In S.C., those eligible to schedule an appointment at a Kroger pharmacy are:
- Healthcare workers
- Long-term care facilities’ staff and residents
- Those 70 years of age and older
