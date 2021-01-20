Former Gamecock QB Ryan Hilinski commits to Northwestern

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski will be heading to the Big 10 in 2021.
Hilinski announced on social media on Tuesday night that he’s committing to play at Northwestern.
“I am grateful for my amazing family and all of those that have helped me along the way as I chase my dreams.” Hilinski said in the statement. “I’m excited to begin this next chapter at Northwestern University.”
The QB announced back on December 30th that he was entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons at South Carolina.
Hilinski burst onto the scene in Columbia during his freshman season in 2019 when he took over the starting spot for an injured Jake Bentley. In 11 games he would throw for over 2300 yards and 11 touchdowns as Carolina went 4-7.
But in his sophomore season, playing under a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, Hilinski found himself 3rd on the Gamecocks QB depth chart behind Collin Hill and freshman Luke Doty. Hilinski would only see action in 2 games in 2020 throwing for 34 yards.
A former 4-star recruit, Hilinski will still have 4 years of eligibility wherever he ends up after the NCAA declared that 2020 wouldn’t count as a year towards any athletes eligibility.
Hilinski made just as big of an impact off the field during his time in Columbia as well. His family foundation, Hilinski’s Hope, which was set up after Ryan’s older brother tragically passed away, has become a top organization fighting for the mental health of student athletes.
