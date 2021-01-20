FIRST ALERT: Clouds, a few showers to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Skies will turn mostly cloudy to overcast the rest of the work week with a few light showers possible at times.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 along the beaches and into the middle to upper 30s across the Pee Dee. Clouds will begin to thicken prior to sunrise.
A weak storm system will deliver mostly cloudy skies to the area on Thursday along with a very slight chance of a stray sprinkle or light shower. Temperatures will return to the middle 50s and the risk of rain is only 20%.
Another weak system will pass just south of the area on Friday. While a steady and soaking rain is likely across the South Carolina Low Country, only a few light showers will be possible across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Friday’s rain chances are only 30%. With mostly cloudy skies continuing, temperatures will hold steady in the middle to upper 50s.
A cold front will drop through the region Friday evening and usher in cooler and dryer weather for the weekend.
With clear skies and a gusty wind, temperatures will struggle to reach to 50 both Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will be the coldest on Saturday night as readings drop into the upper 20s across the Pee Dee and to near freezing along the Grand Strand.
