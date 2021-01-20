DHEC: S.C. registers over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 3,567 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 362,451 and deaths to 5,729, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 136 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. In Florence County, 38 new virus cases were reported and five new deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 14,331 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 24.9%.
Of the state’s 11,429 inpatient hospital beds, 9,295 are in use for a 81.33% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 2,386 are COVID-19 patients, of which 471 are in ICU and 307 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
