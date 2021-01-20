Crews to begin dismantling SkyWheel for anniversary ‘makeover’

January 20, 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews will begin dismantling the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Wednesday for its upcoming 10th anniversary ‘makeover’, the city announced.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, removing the gondolas and dissembling the wheel is expected to take three weeks, with a crane positioned in the northbound lane of Ocean Boulevard.

Officials say traffic on the boulevard will be detoured to 14th Avenue North, Withers Alley and Mr. Joe White Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the night, two-way traffic will be allowed on Ocean Boulevard using only the western and center lanes, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

Daytime closure and detours will be in place as crews begin dismantling the SkyWheel. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

The official reopening date will be announced in early spring as the SkyWheel’s 10th birthday celebration plans take shape.

