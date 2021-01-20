Conway police investigate after person with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are investigating after they said someone showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Conway spokesperson June Wood said officers were dispatched Tuesday night to a local hospital.
She added that the person is expected to be OK.
It’s not clear at this point where the shooting occurred.
Wood said that investigators don’t believe that the public is in any danger.
