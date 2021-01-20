Conway City Council approves adding jet ski ramps to Waccamaw River to allow tours

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Jet ski tours will soon be added to the list of things that people can do along the Waccamaw River.
On Tuesday night, the Conway City Council approved adding jet ski ramps to the marina to allow the tours.
Adam Buckler, the owner of PWC Explorers, said he has been bringing groups down to the Waccamaw River to explore the area.
He brought the idea to city leaders to allow jet ski ramps in order to bring guided tours so that people could enjoy not only the Waccamaw River but also experience historic downtown Conway.
“We think it’s going to be a great experience. It’s going to drive business down here and get some people on parts of the river they’ve never seen before,” Buckler said.
He said now that the city council has given the OK, floating docks will be installed and tours will start in April.
“We’re going to have a neat experience, backwater that most boaters, most people aren’t able to see unless they’re on a jet ski so I’m pumped about it and what it’s going to bring to Conway,” Buckler said.
The tours will consist of four jet skis that can fit two people, plus the one guide ski. Buckler said the groups will be small because of the waterway in the area.
