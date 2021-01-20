Charleston police identify murder, carjacking suspect shot in officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department have identified a murder and carjacking suspect who was shot in an officer involved shooting.
Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Montrez Cyrus Simmons who is a suspect in a recent murder in Georgetown, a carjacking Monday in Mount Pleasant in which a man was pistol-whipped and a second armed carjacking Tuesday night in Charleston.
Simmons is still under medical care at a local hospital in critical condition. Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Simmons was arrested after being wounded in a shootout with police Tuesday night.
“It’s important for me to restate what I said last night. We have a violent crime problem in our city in our region, in our state, in our nation,” Reynolds said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The police chief was passionate about the issue and said last night’s incident was the second time in weeks that his officers faced someone with an extensive criminal history who was armed.
“I have to say this because I think it’s important to say. These violent criminal repeat offenders have no business in our communities,” he said. “It’s a small number of people that are carrying weapons, and they’re continuing to commit crimes, and they have no business in our communities.”
Police released new information on the Tuesday night incident which began with a 911 call at 6:23 p.m. from a resident who said an armed man had just stolen his vehicle while at Maple Street and Rutledge Avenue in downtown Charleston.
The victim then provided authorities with a description of his vehicle to include the license plate number as well as a description of the armed suspect, according to police.
Two officers patrolling the north area of the peninsula then reported seeing the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. A short vehicle chase then started and ended in the area of Spruill and Beech Avenue, a report states.
Charleston police officials said the armed suspect was shot and officers immediately rendered emergency medical care to the suspect until EMS arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital. None of the officers were injured.
Simmons is wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for a homicide that happened on Jan. 8 where he’s accused of stabbing 38-year-old George Lee Norman III to death. Norman’s sister, Martrisha Bradshaw, says he was visiting a friend when a man entered the building and attacked Norman.
Simmons also has two warrants issued by the Mount Pleasant Police Department for a carjacking that happened on Jan. 17 in the parking lot of the Whole Foods Market at 954 Houston Northcutt Boulevard. Mount Pleasant Police reported the victim was severely assaulted during the incident prior to his vehicle being stolen.
Reynolds said his department was seeing a troubling uptick in crime and said he believed the current pandemic was a factor with people not being at work or not being at school.
“Idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” Reynold said. “There’s an impact with gangs seizing on opportunities to establish a footprint in some of our neighborhoods and communities. So there’s a whole variety of different things. And the, the trend is not good and it’s not unique to any city. It’s nationwide. And it’s really significant in a lot of cities throughout the country. And it’s something that we ought to all pay very close attention to.”
The police chief said he was also fed up with people being victimized especially the latest crimes involving the suspect.
“It’s not okay to have a gun pointed at your head and have your car stolen,” Reynolds said. ”It’s not okay to go to the grocery store in the parking lot and be pistol whip and have your car stolen. It’s not okay just because you get in a domestic argument to have your somebody killed because you don’t like that person. It’s not okay. And the day that I accept that even remotely as being okay I have no business wearing this uniform. I’m tired of it.”
As per standard procedure, all involved officers in the Tuesday night chase and shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the shooting, which is normal procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting.
