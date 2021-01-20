CCU baseball to play full schedule in 2021

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University baseball team has unveiled its 2021 schedule.
According to information from the college athletics department, the Chanticleers will play a full 56-game schedule this spring, including 32 home games and non-conference contests versus preseason nationally-ranked top 25 opponents in NC State, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
The non-conference schedule also includes games versus North Carolina, UConn, Florida International, UNCW, College of Charleston, Liberty, Davidson, Miami (Ohio), Kennesaw State, and Bryant.
Athletics staff said COVID-19 protocols for attendance will remain in place and include:
· Reduced capacity based on physical distancing guidelines.
· Face Coverings WILL BE required.
· Creation of “buffer” around the field and/or team areas (i.e. dugouts, bullpens).
· Seating in General Admission (i.e. grass berm and boardwalk areas) will be assigned due to social distancing requirements.
· Use of digital or mobile ticketing to reduce touchpoints.
· Reduced capacity of shuttles.
· Discouragement of tailgating in parking lots to prevent congregation of individuals (No tents will be allowed).
· Cashless or touchless payment options (when applicable) for concessions along with pre-packaged food and beverage options.
· Increased cleaning of high traffic areas during events.
· No printed gameday programs or rosters.
The full spring schedule can be found here.
